UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Nov 30 Japanese auto parts maker U-Shin said on Friday it had agreed to buy French auto maker Valeo's Access Mechanism Product Group for 17.1 billion yen ($208 million). ($1 = 82.1550 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources