UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 29 U10 SA :
* Q4 revenue 61.06 million euros ($68.87 million) versus 55.33 euros year ago
* FY revenue 224.2 million euros, up 8.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.