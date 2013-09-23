By Deepa Seetharaman and Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Sept 23 Chrysler Group LLC filed
paperwork on Monday for an initial public offering of up to $100
million, an action that could slow majority owner Fiat SpA's
plans to take full ownership of the U.S. automaker.
The offering will be underwritten by J.P. Morgan, the
company said in a securities filing posted more than four years
after the third-largest U.S. automaker emerged, under Fiat
management, from a government-sponsored bankruptcy.
Chrysler did not say how many shares of stock will be
offered in the sale. The proceeds will go entirely to the trust
for retired workers.
Chrysler's minority shareholder, the United Auto Workers
retiree healthcare trust fund, decided in January to sell part
of its 41.5 percent stake in the company in an IPO.
Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of both Chrysler and
Fiat, said in mid-September that the IPO is likely to take place
in the first quarter of 2014.
Marchionne and the UAW trust, a voluntary employee
beneficiary association, or VEBA, have been at odds over the
value of Chrysler. Their inability to agree on a price for the
VEBA stake led to Monday's IPO filing.
Chrysler has risen from a nearly dead company in 2009 to one
that is stronger than its parent in Italy.
Still, Chrysler said in its filing, "Despite our recent
financial results, we have not yet reached a level of sustained
profitability for our U.S. operations."
Chrysler, based in suburban Detroit, had cash and cash
equivalents of $12.2 billion as of June 30. Its net profit in
the first half of the year fell 21 percent to $764 million from
$966 million in the previous year.
Marchionne had wanted to avoid the IPO because the sale
could delay his plans for a full merger of the two companies. A
full merger would make it easier - but not automatic - to
combine the cash pools of the two companies, giving Fiat more
funds to expand its product lineup.
Currently, Chrysler and Fiat are forced to manage their
finances separately, even though they are run by the same
executive team.