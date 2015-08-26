LAGOS Aug 26 Nigerian conglomerate UAC will seek shareholder approval on Sept. 23 to raise up to 20 billion naira ($100.5 million) in fresh capital through a rights issue or other instruments, it said on Wednesday.

UAC of Nigeria said it is considering raising the capital through convertible securities or other methods, including global depository receipts and bonds. ($1 = 198.9800 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by David Goodman)