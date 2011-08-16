* To win orders for civil planes Superjet and MS-21
* Russia's Ilyushin Finance will take 50 MS-21s -- sources
MOSCOW, Aug 16 Russian state-owned United
Aircraft Corporation (UAC) expects to sell 100 Superjets and
MS-21 civilian aircraft at Moscow's airshow, President Mikhail
Pogosyan told reporters on Tuesday.
Two sources close to the company later told Reuters 50 of
the orders would be MS-21s sold to Russian leasing company
Ilyushin Finance, with the deal to be signed on Thursday.
UAC also signed a contract to sell 12 Sukhoi Superjet 100 to
Indonesia's Sky Aviation in 2012-2015.
Russia is showcasing its top-of-the-range fighter jets and
newest space shuttles at the MAKS air show, where around $10
billion in deals are expected to be signed.
The Sukhoi Superjet is Russia's new mid-size regional jet,
with 170 firm orders, designed to compete internationally with
Embraer and Bombardier (BBDb.TO).
The MS-21 is intended to replace Russia's aging TU-154
aircraft and is due to be ready for delivery in 2017. It will
seat between 130 and 170 passengers.
The centre-piece of the biennial airshow will be the first
public flight of the fifth generation T-50 fighter jet, to be
witnessed by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by John Bowker and Lidia
Kelly; Editing by Will Waterman)