* To win orders for civil planes Superjet and MS-21

* Russia's Ilyushin Finance will take 50 MS-21s -- sources

MOSCOW, Aug 16 Russian state-owned United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) expects to sell 100 Superjets and MS-21 civilian aircraft at Moscow's airshow, President Mikhail Pogosyan told reporters on Tuesday.

Two sources close to the company later told Reuters 50 of the orders would be MS-21s sold to Russian leasing company Ilyushin Finance, with the deal to be signed on Thursday.

UAC also signed a contract to sell 12 Sukhoi Superjet 100 to Indonesia's Sky Aviation in 2012-2015.

Russia is showcasing its top-of-the-range fighter jets and newest space shuttles at the MAKS air show, where around $10 billion in deals are expected to be signed.

The Sukhoi Superjet is Russia's new mid-size regional jet, with 170 firm orders, designed to compete internationally with Embraer and Bombardier (BBDb.TO).

The MS-21 is intended to replace Russia's aging TU-154 aircraft and is due to be ready for delivery in 2017. It will seat between 130 and 170 passengers.

The centre-piece of the biennial airshow will be the first public flight of the fifth generation T-50 fighter jet, to be witnessed by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by John Bowker and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Will Waterman)