LAGOS Nov 3 Nigerian conglomerate UAC said on Monday its nine months pretax profit fell 22.5 percent to 6.77 billion naira($40.90 million) from 8.74 billion naira in the same period a year ago.

Turnover rose to 60.54 billion naira during the nine months to Sept. 30 compared with 60.02 billion naira last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 165.52 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Susan Thomas)