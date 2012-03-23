DUBAI, March 23 The rate of bank lending growth
in the United Arab Emirates is "reasonable," Central Bank
Governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi said on Friday.
"Bank lending is going at a reasonable rate. The rate has
been close to 3.5 percent, which is reasonable under the
circumstances," he told reporters on the sidelines of a
financial conference.
He described the central bank's monetary policy as "good",
when asked the possibility of shifts in monetary policy, without
elaborating.
The 2008 global financial crisis exposed bank lending
excesses in the oil-reliant UAE economy, bursting a property
bubble and triggering a $25 billion debt restructuring of Dubai
World in 2010.
However, most UAE banks have large capital cushions by
international standards and they have been relatively unscathed
by the euro zone debt crisis because they have only minor
exposure to Europe.
Despite some recovery, bank lending remains sluggish in the
UAE. Provisions against bad loans rose to a record 55.3 billion
dirhams ($15.1 billion) in December, up 25 percent from a year
ago, central bank data show.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil and David French; Writing by
Joseph Logan)