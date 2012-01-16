ABU DHABI Jan 16 The concession for
United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil
Operations (ADCO) will be put to tender when they come up for
renewal in 2014, the director general Of Abu Dhabi National Oil
Company (ADNOC) said on Monday.
The UAE's concessions system allows oil and gas producers to
acquire their own equity hydrocarbons from the OPEC member.
Multinational companies, predominantly Western oil firms,
have held large stakes in the concessions for decades, but the
upcoming expiry of concessions could provide an opportunity to
Asian companies to boost their presence.
"ADCO concessions will be put to bidding because companies
will be screened," Abdulla Nasser Al Suwaidi, ADNOC's Director
General, told reporters on the sidelines of an energy conference
in Abu Dhabi.
