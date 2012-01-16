(Adds comment, background)

By Humeyra Pamuk

ABU DHABI Jan 16 The United Arab Emirates' ADCO oil concessions will be put to tender when they come up for renewal in 2014, the director general Of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Monday.

The UAE's concessions system allows oil and gas producers to acquire their own equity hydrocarbons from the OPEC member country.

Multinational companies, predominantly Western oil firms, have held large stakes in the concessions for decades, but the upcoming expiry of concessions could provide an opportunity to Asian companies to boost their presence.

ADCO is the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations (ADCO).

"ADCO concessions will be put to bidding because companies will be screened and those companies that meet the minimum requirements defined would be invited to bid," Abdulla Nasser Al Suwaidi, ADNOC's Director General, told reporters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Abu Dhabi.

"Of course later any company that submits the best offer technically and on price, (this)company or companies will be chosen."

He said no companies had been selected yet but that Abu Dhabi energy authorities were in the final stages of screening and that existing partners are among the potential bidders.

"It will be the outcome of a process that is fair and in the best interests of ADNOC and Abu Dhabi," he said.

Abu Dhabi is still undecided on whether to tender the concessions as one package or split them into three or four smaller units, he added. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, writing by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Anthony Barker)