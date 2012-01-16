(Adds comment, background)
By Humeyra Pamuk
ABU DHABI Jan 16 The United Arab
Emirates' ADCO oil concessions will be put to tender when they
come up for renewal in 2014, the director general Of Abu Dhabi
National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Monday.
The UAE's concessions system allows oil and gas producers to
acquire their own equity hydrocarbons from the OPEC member
country.
Multinational companies, predominantly Western oil firms,
have held large stakes in the concessions for decades, but the
upcoming expiry of concessions could provide an opportunity to
Asian companies to boost their presence.
ADCO is the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations
(ADCO).
"ADCO concessions will be put to bidding because companies
will be screened and those companies that meet the minimum
requirements defined would be invited to bid," Abdulla Nasser Al
Suwaidi, ADNOC's Director General, told reporters on the
sidelines of an energy conference in Abu Dhabi.
"Of course later any company that submits the best offer
technically and on price, (this)company or companies will be
chosen."
He said no companies had been selected yet but that Abu
Dhabi energy authorities were in the final stages of screening
and that existing partners are among the potential bidders.
"It will be the outcome of a process that is fair and in the
best interests of ADNOC and Abu Dhabi," he said.
Abu Dhabi is still undecided on whether to tender the
concessions as one package or split them into three or four
smaller units, he added.
