DUBAI Oct 3 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has not requested to cancel any crude shipments to its Singapore refinery from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co , an ADNOC source said on Monday, following a fire at Shell's biggest refinery last week.

"We have called them and they told us no impact with regards to cancellation of cargoes," the ADNOC source said.

Shell has cancelled the lifting of four million barrels of Saudi Arab Light crude for loading in October and is in the process of shutting down a chemical complex after the fire on Sept. 28 forced the closure of the company's Singapore refinery. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)