ABU DHABI Feb 25 The United Arab Emirates armed
forces will buy defence equipment and maintenance contracts
worth 2.53 bln dirhams ($689.90 million), government spokesman
Obaid al-Ketbi said on Wednesday.
The deals were announced at the International Defence
Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in the capital Abu Dhabi.
The largest was with Abu Dhabi-based AMMROC for aircraft
repair worth 2.3 billion dirhams ($626.19 million).
Others included a contract with U.S.-based Orbital ATK
for the purchase and installation of sensor systems for
192 million dirhams ($52.27 million).
The UAE also signed deals with Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems
Investments (Adasi) for spare parts for unmanned aircraft for 24
million dirhams ($6.53 million) and with Thales SA for
spare-parts and technical support worth 18 million dirhams
($4.90 million).
Al-Ketbi added that the UAE is in discussions with Ukraine
over defence products and services.
"There is cooperation with both countries, we have a lot of
interest in their products, and they also have interest in some
of the things that we produce in the UAE," he said.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
(Reporting By Nadia Saleem and Stanley Carvalho; Writing by
Noah Browning, editing by Susan Thomas and Louise Heavens)