ABU DHABI Oct 10 Dubai Group, part of a
conglomerate owned by the emirate's ruler, may take longer than
expected to reach an agreement with its lenders on a debt deal,
a senior banker involved in the talks said on Monday.
"It is taking a bit more time," Hussain al Qemzi, the chief
executive of Noor Islamic Bank told Reuters in an interview on
the sidelines of a conference.
The company is restructuring about $10 billion in debt with
its creditors that comprised of about $6 billion in bank debt
already disclosed, a source close to the discussions told
Reuters in April.
Qemzi had said earlier this year that the Dubai Group was
nearing a deal and an agreement may be signed within the second
quarter.
"It is a very complex deal involving 26 banks. It is the
complexity which is taking a bit of time to resolve," Qemzi
said. "My hope is we can reach a deal by end of this year but
there's no deadline."
Dubai Group, which is the financial services arm of Dubai
Holding, owned by Dubai's ruler, focuses on banking, insurance
and investments.
It has stakes in Dubai-based investment bank Shuaa Capital
, Greek group Marfin Investment Group MRBr.AT and
Australian company Citigold Corp .
Given uncertainty surrounding the worth of financial stocks
in recent years, these assets are difficult to value and are
undesirable for many investors, thereby preventing the company
from exiting its investments to raise cash.
In January, Dubai Group said it had set up two creditor
committees made up of secured and unsecured lenders in order to
speed up the restructuring.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Praveen Menon)