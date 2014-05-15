DUBAI May 15 The United Arab Emirates' finance minister said on Thursday the country, a major supporter of Egypt since the army removed former president Mohamed Mursi from power, had no plan for additional financial aid to Egypt for now.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also the deputy ruler of Dubai, told reporters: "We are talking about support (for Egypt)." Asked whether there were plans for more financial aid, he said: "No plans for now."

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have poured in billions of dollars in cash and oil products to support the Egyptian economy since Mursi's removal in July last year. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by John Stonestreet)