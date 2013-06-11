LONDON/DUBAI, June 11 U.S.-based Excelerate
Energy has won a contract to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG)
import terminal in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), two sources
close to the deal said.
Emirates LNG, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi's Mubadala
Petroleum and International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC),
chose Excelerate over Norway's Golar LNG, the sources
said.
The facility at Fujairah, which lies on the east coast of
the UAE outside the Strait of Hormuz, is expected to have an
annual import capacity of 9 million tons of LNG, Emirates LNG
has said.
The UAE has exported LNG from fields in the Gulf since the
late 1970s but its own rapidly rising demand and slow production
growth have made the OPEC member a net importer of gas over the
last few years.
Rather than building a full-scale import terminal, which can
take years, Emirates LNG was studying floating storage and
regasification units offered by Excelerate and Golar which can
be towed into place.
Dubai already imports LNG to ports in the Gulf, and the UAE
gets a modest volume of Qatari gas by pipeline, which helps feed
power and desalination plants at Fujairah.
The Emirates LNG import terminal will be built next to a
power and desalination plant at the booming industrial and oil
storage centre.
Building an LNG import terminal outside the Strait of Hormuz
reduces the risk that the UAE's supplies could be affected by
problems in the vital oil and gas shipping lane, which
neighbouring Iran has threatened to block over the last year.
The contract was awarded to Excelerate in December, one of
the sources said, but has not yet been made public.
Emirates LNG was not available for immediate comment.