By Stanley Carvalho and Luke Pachymuthu

ABU DHABI/SINGAPORE, July 31 Creditors of Middle East trader FAL Oil are expected to reject a proposal to restructure about $700 million of its debt along with additional loans to keep operations going, two sources familiar with the deal said.

Financial institutions involved in the discussions of the debt restructuring are not keen to inject fresh funding into the oil trader, which at one point was one of the biggest privately run Middle East trading firms.

"Although nothing has officially come in writing we have been informed that the banks, in principle, are rejecting the proposal," a source told Reuters.

FAL Oil had previously presented a medium-term plan to its creditors that included a standstill agreement for the existing $700 million debt owed, and a request for fresh funds totalling $620 million to keep business operations going.

Filing for bankruptcy is not an option for any of the parties involved, at least one source said, with creditors expected to gain just 20 cents to the dollar on the outstanding debt.

"If they do, no one wins, the pay out doesn't make sense, it would be better for the creditors to keep working towards an agreement that would benefit everyone," the source said.

Existing federal bankruptcy laws remain untested in UAE courts as distressed companies prefer to settle creditor claims privately because the existing legislation is opaque and complex, as seen during the Dubai debt crisis of 2009-2010.

The source said the company was willing to put more assets into the system and possibly seek a moratorium on the existing debt owed, if the creditors fail to agree on a standstill agreement.

FAL Oil's creditors include Standard Chartered Bank , which is heading the steering committee, along with Barclays Capital and Saudi Arabia's SAMBA Financial .

The UAE banks who are involved include Emirates NBD , Commercial Bank of Dubai, MashreqBank , National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Union National Bank and First Gulf Bank.

KPMG is the financial advisor for FAL Oil and PriceWaterHouse Coopers (PwC) is advising the banks.

FAL Oil used to be one of the largest fuel oil players in the Middle East, but has struggled to keep its business operations in full swing due to a lack of funds.

A payment dispute with the Sharjah government last year has put FAL's debt problems in the spotlight. The company was forced to cut its fuel oil and bunkering business in the UAE by as much as 60 percent. The company also shut its trading operations in Singapore and London.

Washington sanctioned the independent energy trader earlier this year for its role in supplying gasoline into Iran.

In October last year FAL Oil was barred by the Pakistan State Oil Company (PSO), which said it had failed to meet its contractual agreements and this resulted in a disruption to supplies of fuel oil. (Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Humeyra Pamuk in Dubai; Editing by Anthony Barker)