DUBAI Aug 9 Abu Dhabi Gas Industries Ltd. (GASCO) has awarded a lump sum turnkey contract worth $189 million to India's Larsen & Toubro Ltd. for the engineering, procurement and construction work on a new gas pipeline, GASCO said in a statement.

The Habshan-Ruwais-Shuweihat gas pipeline will supply natural gas to Abu Dhabi Oil Refining Company's (Takreer) refinery expansion at Ruwais and to Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority in Shuweihat.

The completion dates for the pipeline project, implemented by GASCO on behalf of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, is 24 and 26 months for Ruwais and Shuweihat pipelines respectively.

Takreer is planning to more than double the capacity of its Ruwais refinery to 900,000 barrels per day by end-2013.

The contract was awarded to the Indian engineering conglomerate on July 26, the statement said. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Amran Abocar)