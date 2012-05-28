UPDATE 2-Oil dips over doubts high OPEC compliance with agreed cuts will last
* Analysts doubt whether high rate of compliance can be upheld
DUBAI May 28 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's (ADNOC) distribution arm will take over 74 fuel stations run by fuel retailer Emarat in every emirate in the UAE except for Dubai, state news agency WAM said on Monday.
The move by ADNOC Distribution comes as three of the country's four fuel retailers - Dubai government-owned Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC), Emirates Petroleum Products Co and federally owned Emarat - grapple with years losses due to government fuel price caps and higher gasoline prices.
The fourth fuel retailer is ADNOC, whose large crude oil fields allow it to keep its petrol stations going even with fuel prices set at less than 50 U.S. cents a liter.
Emarat's payment problems contributed to fuel shortages in the poorer northern emirates last year. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren)
* Analysts doubt whether high rate of compliance can be upheld
PARIS, Feb 15 Natixis has been placed under formal investigation in France regarding statements the company released at the start of the global subprime crisis in 2007, the bank said on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 Reuters) - Mining company super profits appear to be back on the agenda as earnings stand to be turbo-charged by higher-than-expected prices for iron ore and other metals, while volumes are also likely to be strong.