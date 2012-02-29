ABU DHABI Feb 29 The United States has
targeted only one bank in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Noor
Islamic Bank, over its business dealings with Iran, a UAE
official said on Wednesday.
Asked whether the United States had complained about other
UAE banks, Khalid al-Ghaith, UAE assistant foreign minister for
economic affairs, told Reuters: "They were just talking about
Noor Islamic Bank."
He added, "We are still working with the U.S. government and
continue discussing to protect our bank sector and companies and
continue this dialogue. This is what we are doing as a
government."
Washington is pressing for banks around the world to cut
ties with Iran as part of sanctions against Tehran's disputed
nuclear programme.
Citing people briefed on the operation, the Wall Street
Journal reported that under U.S. pressure, Noor Islamic Bank
agreed in December to close off what they described as Iran's
single largest channel for repatriating foreign-currency oil
receipts.
