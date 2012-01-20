DUBAI Jan 20 The United Arab Emirates
cautioned against further escalation in tensions over Iran's
nuclear activity and welcomed remarks by Iran's foreign
minister, who on Thursday said regional "peace and tranquility"
was in everyone's interest.
Confrontation is brewing between Iran and the United States
over Tehran's nuclear work, which Washington and other powers
say is aimed at developing atomic weapons but Iran says is
peaceful.
Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, which
channels a third of the world's seaborne oil, if pending Western
moves to ban Iranian crude exports cripple its lifeblood energy
sector, fanning fears of a slide into wider Middle East war.
"It's important to get far away from any escalation and we
stress the stability of the region. I welcome the comments of my
colleague the Iranian foreign minister to create distance from
any escalation," UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
al-Nahayan was quoted as saying by state news agency WAM on
Friday.
Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi on Thursday said
regional "peace and tranquility" was in the interest of all but
warned neighbouring states not to put themselves in a "dangerous
position" by aligning themselves too closely with the United
States.
Iran's Arab neighbours are close allies of Washington, which
maintains a big naval force in the Gulf and says it will not
tolerate any move to close the Hormuz waterway.
"What matters to us is that stability prevail in the region.
We don't want anything to damage stability in the region and
there is an effort from all to work towards stability," Sheikh
Abdullah said.
European Union foreign ministers are expected at a meeting
on Monday to agree an oil embargo against Iran and a freeze on
the assets of its central bank, French Foreign Minister Alain
Juppe said, confirming diplomatic leaks.
Saudi Arabia, the world's No. 1 oil exporter, has riled Iran
by saying it could swiftly raise oil output for key customers if
needed, a scenario that could transpire if Iranian exports were
embargoed.
New U.S. sanctions signed into law by President Barack Obama
on New Year's Eve would make it impossible for most countries to
pay for Iranian oil, if fully implemented in coming months.
Countries that already buy Iranian oil can receive waivers from
Washington but are expected to reduce their imports over time.
Senior officials from big Asian oil-buying countries have
visited the Gulf in recent weeks, apparently seeking alternative
supplies from Arab states to replace Iranian oil.
(Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Peter Graff)