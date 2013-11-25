ABU DHABI Nov 25 Abu Dhabi-based agriculture investment firm Jenaan said on Monday it was changing its investment policy in Egypt to grow wheat instead of just forage.

"We have already started cultivating around 10,000 feddans of wheat (in Egypt)," the company's chairman said at a news conference.

Jenaan acquired around 40,000 feddans in Egypt between 2007 and 2008. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; writing by Rania El Gamal; editing by Louise Heavens)