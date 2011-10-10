(Adds details, quotes)
ABU DHABI Oct 10 Mashreq Bank ,
Dubai's second-largest lender by market value, is working with
three entities for potential dirham-denominated benchmark
sukuks, the head of its Islamic unit said on Monday.
The issues could hit the market next year, Moinuddin Malim,
the chief executive of Mashreq Al Islami, told Reuters on the
sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi.
"We are working with three entities, both corporates and
government-related entities (GREs) to help them tap the domestic
market," he said. "We have huge liquidity and there is demand
for the right price."
Malim said the returns on the sukuk will be attractive.
"Malaysia has been successful because of their local
currency sukuk," he said, adding that it will help in building a
domestic sukuk market.
The lender, which reported a 41 percent increase in
second-quarter profits, said last week that now expects lower
profit growth for the UAE banking sector than at the start of
the year as global economic worries hamper recovery.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Praveen Menon)