DUBAI Oct 16 The Emirates Nuclear Energy
Corporation has asked the United Arab Emirates' Federal
Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) to approve some
preparatory work for the country's first nuclear power plant,
ENEC said on Sunday.
The oil-exporting UAE has plans to build four nuclear
reactors by 2020 to meet growing domestic energy demand. FANR
asked for design and site reviews after Japan's Fukushima
nuclear disaster in March 2011, but said the reviews would not
delay plans.
After applying for a license at the end of 2010, ENEC is
still awaiting approval to build the Braka nuclear Units 1 and 2
but is pushing for permission to prepare the sites for pouring
concrete to house the rectors.
"ENEC is not authorized to pour concrete for the permanent
power block until it is granted a construction License from
FANR," it said in a statement.
"ENEC submitted its Construction License Application for
Braka Units 1 and 2 to FANR on Dec. 27, 2010 and the application
is currently under review."
The UAE awarded the contract to build the reactors to a
consortium of Korean companies led by Korea Electric Power
Corporation (KEPCO) in December 2009.
The first unit could start commercial operations in 2017 --
subject to timely regulatory approval -- and ENEC hopes to pour
the first concrete for the first reactor in late 2012, with
foundations flowing for the second block in late 2013.
Several countries in the Middle East have said they want to
develop civilian nuclear programmes to meet rising demand for
electricity and boost fossil fuel exports.
But the Fukushima accident, caused by a huge earthquake and
tsunami in Japan, has prompted some countries to reconsider
their atomic ambitions.
