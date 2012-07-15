DUBAI, July 15 Abu Dhabi's environment agency
has approved plans for the United Arab Emirates' first nuclear
power plant, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) said
on Sunday, adding that it is still awaiting a construction
licence.
The no objection certificate from the environmental
regulator is one of several approvals needed for construction to
begin on the two reactors at the Barakah nuclear power plant.
"Nuclear energy is one of the ways in which Abu Dhabi is
demonstrating its commitment to the environment, as nuclear
energy plants emit almost zero carbon emissions during
operations," ENEC chief executive officer Mohamed Al Hammadi
said.
"With four nuclear energy plants delivering electricity to
the grid by 2020, we will be delivering 5,600 megawatts of low
carbon electricity to the national grid," he said, adding the
plants should avoid emitting about 12 million tonnes of carbon
each year.
The UAE, one of the world's highest per capita emitters of
the climate-warming gas, in December 2009 awarded a South Korean
consortium led by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) a
contract to build four nuclear reactors to meet rapidly rising
demand for electricity.
Last year's Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan, caused by a
huge earthquake and tsunami, has prompted some countries to
reconsider their atomic ambitions.
The UAE wants to reduce its dependence on imported natural
gas but after applying for permission in December 2010, ENEC
still does not have a construction licence from the Federal
Authority of Nuclear Regulation (FANR).
