* Output seen unaffected, ADNOC needs to sell much more
crude
* Majors unlikely to offer help, technology despite staff
staying
By Daniel Fineren
DUBAI, Jan 9 The long-term future of fields that
produce about half Abu Dhabi's oil remains unclear with only one
day of a 75-year partnership with western oil companies left to
run.
Some of the world's largest energy companies - ExxonMobil
, Royal Dutch Shell, Total and BP
- have been pumping crude from the Abu Dhabi desert for
decades, taking payment in oil.
From midnight on Friday, the 9.5 percent equity stakes that
each held in the venture operating the fields will expire.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), which until now has
held 60 percent in the venture, will assume sole responsibility
for these fields, which produce around 1.6 million barrels per
day (bpd), compared with total United Arab Emirates (UAE)
production of around 2.75 million bpd.
Many of the western company staff are expected to remain on
site to help keep them running smoothly while Abu Dhabi debates
what do over the long term.
What the political elite will do with the fields that have
turned Abu Dhabi from a struggling fishing and pearl farming
economy into one of the world's richest oil exporting countries
is far from clear.
Few outside the inner circles of the government of Abu Dhabi
seem to know what is happening, but many industry observers
believe the leadership is torn between sticking with the western
companies, making room for some Asian newcomers, or pressuring
ADNOC to go it alone without help from either group.
"I think in reality everybody, including ADNOC, is probably
in the dark as to what is going to happen," a senior oil
industry source in the UAE said.
"One thing is quite clear...none of the oil companies post
the end of the concession have any rights because the contract
has ended. They are not going to put any money in, so somebody
has to take over the entirety and it only makes sense for ADNOC
to do it."
ADNOC's director-general, Abdulla Nasser Al Suwaidi, said
back in November 2012 that ADNOC would recommend that the
Supreme Petroleum Council of Abu Dhabi (SPC) maintain the
current partners, because they logically have the most knowledge
and experience to manage them effectively.
The oil industry source said the oilfields would continue to
run normally under ADNOC, while most of the foreign staff stay
on site. But the western oil rivals who have been working
together and with ADNOC since the 1970s would no longer offer
any technical or commercial advice on getting the most out of
the fields in the long term.
None of the companies vying to be part of the next phase of
development would comment on the situation. Companies hoping to
operate in Abu Dhabi's oil industry have to sign confidentiality
agreements forbidding them from even acknowledging the existence
of the agreements, one legal expert said.
SHORT TERM
Analysts at Deutsche Bank said on Thursday that the
financial impact on the big four oil companies of losing an
average of around 150,000 barrels per day of production at a
fixed margin of $1.00 per barrel would reduce their earnings by
around $50 million per year each.
The loss of their equity stakes under the Abu Dhabi Company
for Onshore Oil Operations (ADCO) concession could also shave
around 3 percent off the European oil industry's aggregate
production in 2014, Deutsche Bank estimated.
While the oil majors are no longer guaranteed this oil,
ADNOC will now have to find buyers for output that previously
had guaranteed takers.
Trading sources said in November that the state-run oil
company hoped to sell the same volumes of crude to the same oil
majors on one-year contracts while the OPEC producer decides
what to do with the fields, which until now were run by the ADCO
venture.
"They basically went back to everybody and said: 'How much
are you willing to pay?," the oil industry source said. He said
there was no guarantee that the western oil majors would agree
to buy all the oil that have been taking until now under the
concession arrangement.
Abu Dhabi, the biggest of the emirates and by far the major
oil producer, signed the 75-year agreements with western oil
companies in January 1939. The government acquired a 60-percent
share in the early 1970s and ADCO was formed in 1978.
The concession system allows oil and gas producers to
acquire equity in hydrocarbon resources. The ADCO concession is
the largest, with most of the output coming from five fields:
Asab, Bab, Bu Hasa, Sahil and Shah.