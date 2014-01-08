Oil prices hit 3-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL, March 13 Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
The Jan. 8 alert and DUBAI news story headlined "UAE agrees four western oil majors will keep operating big fields -WAM" may be incorrect and are being checked. A new story will follow.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren and Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Anthony Barker)
SEOUL, March 13 Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
March 12 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: HEALTHCARE Aides to Trump attack the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House seeks to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans. U.S. ATTORNEYS Two days before U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired, Trump tried to call the high-profile New York prosecutor in what
* Seeks flexible contracts, some long-term deals expire in 2025