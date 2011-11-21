* Pipeline initially flowing 1 mln bpd, total capacity 2.5
mln bpd
* Aims to provide an alternate route as Iran tensions rise
By Stanley Carvalho and Humeyra Pamuk
ABU DHABI/DUBAI, Nov 21 The United Arab
Emirates could soon start pumping oil via a key pipeline that
will allow it to bypass the Straits of Hormuz and protect
exports if Western powers resort to military action in a row
over Iran's nuclear programme.
The Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline (ADCOP) project, a 480-km
pipeline with a capacity of up to 2.5 million barrels per day
(bpd) will allow the UAE, one of the world's top five exporters,
to boost exports from its Fujairah terminal outside the Straits
and on the Gulf of Oman, four industry sources told Reuters.
"There's a hurry to get this operational as the noises about
an attack on Iran gets louder," an industry source with direct
knowledge of the pipeline said.
"Oil could flow through the pipeline from end-December
initially at 1 million bpd and gradually increase to 2 million
bpd," he said, adding that the start-up of the pipeline would
ease a serious bottleneck in the Gulf.
Tension over Iran's nuclear programme has increased since
the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Nov. 8
that Tehran appears to have worked on designing a nuclear bomb
and may still be working. [ID@nL6E7M84XI]
The Strait of Hormuz is the most important oil transit
channel in the world, with some 15.5 million barrels or about a
third of all sea-borne oil passing through in 2009, according to
the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). U.S. warships
patrol the area to ensure the safe passage.
Even though some analysts believe an imminent military
action against Iran rather unlikely, they think the pipeline is
crucial for the sustainability of oil exports with political
tensions in the region on the rise.
"It is opening up an export channel that is invulnerable to
any disruption in Hormuz," oil and gas analyst Saket Vemprala at
Business Monitor International said.
"I don't think the military action scenario is likely
anytime soon but such routes are useful for the Gulf states. If
you remember, the Iraqi crude pipeline through Saudi Arabia was
very important during the Iran-Iraq war," he said.
Most of the crude exported from Saudi Arabia, Iran, the
United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Iraq -- together with
nearly all the liquefied natural gas (LNG) from lead exporter
Qatar -- must pass through a four-mile (6.4 kilometre) wide
shipping channel between Oman and Iran.
"It is not big enough to get the most of Gulf Arab crude
yet, but it enough for the bulk of the UAE's crude," Vemprala
added.
The pipeline would link state oil firm Abu Dhabi National
Oil Company's Habshan oilfields to the port of Fujairah, one of
the top three bunkering hubs and a major oil storage terminal.
Abu Dhabi government-owned International Petroleum
Investment Company (IPIC) is undertaking the project while
China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corporation is the
engineering, procurement and construction contractor (EPC).
IPIC officials contacted for this story did not return
calls.
"The construction of the pipeline is completed. They are now
evaluating the operational costs and the logistics of it," a
second source, based in Dubai said. "They are recruiting new
people as it is a big operation," he added.
Two other sources based in the UAE confirmed the timeline
for the start-up of the project. They all asked for anonymity as
the official announcement for the commissioning has not been
done yet.
The pipeline will carry Murban crude, another source said,
therefore the initial operation of the pipeline will be
undertaken by Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations
(ADCO).
The state-owned company will operate and proceed with the
preparations for the pre-commissioning, commissioning, start-up,
performance testing and handover of the project facilities.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) holds a 60 percent stake
in ADCO. Its other shareholders are BP, Royal Dutch Shell
, Total, ExxonMobil and Partex Oil and
Gas.
Near the pipeline in Fujairah, IPIC is planning to undertake
a $3 billion refinery project, which it aims to complete in
mid-2016.
"In less than 5 years, the refinery will be completed. I
believe they are finalising the tendering process for the
refinery," the Dubai-based industry source said.
