* Pipeline seen operational by May, June, delayed from April
* First tests on pipeline have been done
(Updates with more comments, background)
ABU DHABI Jan 9 The United Arab Emirates
has delayed the launch of a crucial oil pipeline to bypass the
Straits of Hormuz to mid-2012, which analysts said would add to
supply worries at a time when Iran threatens to block the strait
for all the Gulf's oil.
Oil prices have remained elevated in recent weeks as Iran
has threatened to block the strait should the West impose
tougher sanctions on its oil industry as part of a standoff over
Tehran's nuclear programme.
The narrow strip of water that separates Oman and Iran is
the world's most important oil shipping lane, which connects the
biggest Gulf producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and the
United Arab Emirates with world markets.
Flows through the strait are estimated at around 15-17
million barrels per day (bpd), or just under a fifth of global
supplies, and a new pipeline would bypass it to carry most of
the UAE's oil, 1.5 million bpd, to global markets.
"The pipeline is almost complete. Hopefully it will be
operational within six months, by May, June," the UAE's oil
minister, Mohammed bin Dhaen al-Hamli, told reporters on the
sidelines of an energy conference in Abu Dhabi.
The previous deadline for the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline
(ADCOP) project was set in April.
"There is delay; it is a lot of work. It is not only
construction of the project. but it also has to be filled,"
Hamli said, adding that its capacity could go up to 1.8 million
bpd.
The first tests have been done on the pipeline, industry
sources said, adding that the first cargo from Fujairah was
scheduled for May.
"Iran's announcement that it will carry out another round of
military exercises in the Strait of Hormuz in February kept
crude prices near two-month highs last week," said David Wech
from JBC Energy consultancy, adding that news about the UAE's
pipeline delay was "adding to supply concerns".
The pipeline would link state oil firm Abu Dhabi National
Oil Company's Habshan oilfields to the port of Fujairah, one of
the top three bunkering hubs and a major oil storage terminal
outside the Straits and on the Gulf of Oman.
Abu Dhabi government-owned International Petroleum
Investment Company (IPIC) is undertaking the project, and China
Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corporation is the
engineering, procurement and construction contractor (EPC).
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk and Dmitry
Zhdannikov, editing by Jane Baird)