* Cell of various Arab nationalities -state news agency
* UAE has supported Western efforts to counter militancy
By Yara Bayoumy
DUBAI, April 18 The United Arab Emirates said on
Thursday it had arrested a seven-member group linked to al Qaeda
which was planning actions against the Gulf Arab oil exporting
country's security.
State news agency WAM said the members were of various Arab
nationalities and had been recruiting, financing and providing
logistical support to al Qaeda. They had also sought to expand
their activities to other countries in the region, WAM said.
"The cell was planning actions that would target the
country's security and the safety of its citizens and residents,
and was carrying out recruitment, and promoting the actions of
al Qaeda," WAM said.
"It was also supplying it (al Qaeda) with money and
providing logistical support and seeking to expand its
activities to some regional countries," WAM said.
The U.S.-allied UAE, a federation of seven emirates and a
major trading hub that has supported Western efforts to counter
militancy in the region, has been spared any attack by al Qaeda
and other insurgency groups. But some of its emirates have seen
a rise in Islamist sentiment in recent years.
In December the UAE said it had arrested a cell of UAE and
Saudi Arabian members of a "deviant group" which was planning to
carry out militant attacks in both countries and other states.
The phrase "the deviant group" is often used by authorities in
Saudi Arabia to describe al Qaeda members.
There was no immediate word on whether the December arrests
were related to those announced on Thursday. Diplomats in the
region have said the December arrests were related mostly to
Islamist activity in Yemen.
In 2010, Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), a merger
of al Qaeda's Yemeni and Saudi branches, said it was behind a
plot to send two parcel bombs to the United States. The bombs
were intercepted in Britain and the UAE emirate of Dubai.
The United States has poured aid into Yemen to stem the
threat of attacks from AQAP and to try to prevent any spillover
of violence into Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter.
In August 2012, Saudi authorities arrested a group of
suspected al Qaeda-linked militants - mostly Yemeni nationals -
in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia has arrested thousands of suspected militants
since attacks between 2003 and 2006 on residential compounds for
foreign workers and on Saudi government facilities in which were
dozens of people were killed.
