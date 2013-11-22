ABU DHABI Nov 22 Abu Dhabi has decided to scrap
a 5 percent cap on annual rent increases, the emirate's top
decision making body said, opening up a property sector where
many are paying below current market rents.
The Abu Dhabi Executive Council issued a decision to cancel
the extension of the annual 5 percent rent increase rate as of
November 10, the official news agency WAM reported late
Thursday.
The United Arab Emirates capital slapped a 5 percent cap on
annual rent hikes in January 2008 after surging demand drove
rents higher and inflation with them.
"Many are paying rents under-the-market rates, so in some
cases rents may go up. But with more supply now and competition
it is laid more open to market forces," said Matthew Green, head
of research at property services firm CB Richard Ellis.
Prime residential rents for new leases in Abu Dhabi were
flat in the second quarter of this year after growing 8 percent
in the first quarter, whereas secondary residential rents
continued to fall, according to property consultants Jones Lang
LaSalle.
Demand growth driven by government spending and regulations
to reduce commuting from Dubai has been partially offset by
continued additions to supply, Jones Lang said.
Last year, Abu Dhabi pressed public sector employees who
reside outside the emirate to relocate within its borders, a
policy which analysts said aimed to address heavy oversupply in
its real estate market.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Patrick Graham)