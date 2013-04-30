DUBAI, April 30 Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) intends to sign a multi-billion dollar contract with Royal Dutch Shell to develop the Bab sour gas field, the UAE's state news agency said on Tuesday.

ADNOC recommended earlier this year that the emirate's Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC) choose Shell as partner to tackle Bab's tricky sour gas ahead of rival bidder Total .

"ADNOC has announced its intention to seal a new partnership agreement with Shell to develop gas production ... from the Bab field in the Abu Dhabi emirate," state news agency WAM said.

It did not say whether the SPC had definitively awarded the project to Shell.

ADNOC was not immediately available for comment.

According to the agreement, ADNOC will own 60 percent and Shell will own 40 percent of development rights in the field and of the new partnerhip that will be set up to manage it, WAM said.