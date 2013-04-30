* UK PM welcomes deal as UAE leader arrives in London
* Deadly Bab sour gas gives Shell technology showcase, if
all goes well
By Daniel Fineren
DUBAI, April 30 Royal Dutch Shell has beaten
France's Total to a multi-billion-dollar project to develop a
tricky gas field with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC).
The choice of Shell ahead of rival bidder Total
offers the Anglo-Dutch energy giant a chance to prove
the effectiveness of its latest sour gas treatment technology in
a project on the Bab field that has been valued at around $10
billion.
"Today's deal, the largest secured by a British company in
the UAE in recent years, is a fantastic outcome for Shell and
highlights the UK's world class energy sector," UK Prime
Minister David Cameron said in a statement at the start of a
visit by UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan.
The 30-year venture to treat the potentially deadly gases in
Bab also puts Europe's largest energy company in a strong
position to renew its role in the UAE's largest onshore oil
concession, on which the Bab field stands, when that contract
comes up for renewal early next year.
"We value our long and successful partnership with ADNOC,
and look forward to continuing to play a role in helping the
United Arab Emirates meet its energy needs," Shell Chief
Executive Peter Voser said in a statement.
Shell had been widely expected to win the contract to
develop Abu Dhabi's Shah gas field in 2011, but lost out to
Occidental Petroleum.
UAE state news agency WAM said that ADNOC would own 60
percent of the Bab joint venture's equity and Shell would hold
the rest.
Total was overlooked for the Bab project despite a French
charm offensive which included a visit to the UAE by French
President Francois Hollande in January.
Bab, and the almost as technically challenging Shah sour gas
project, are vital to limit the UAE's growing gas imports over
the next decade.
Shah, which was developed first because it is seen as less
difficult than Bab to develop, is on track for completion by the
end of 2014.
Because Bab sits in one of the fields that make up the UAE's
onshore oil concession, some industry observers believe the
selection of Shell is likely to support its efforts to continue
operating the oil fields for decades.
The UAE oil concession system allows international energy
companies to acquire equity in the OPEC member country's
hydrocarbon resources.
Big western oil companies including Shell are long-standing
partners with ADNOC in the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil
Operations but face rival bids to run the fields, which produce
about 1.5 million barrels per day from Asian companies.
Bids from international oil companies hoping to operate the
onshore fields beyond 2014 are due by the start of October.