* United Arab Emirates lies across gulf from Iran
* Bombs are designed to smash hardened targets
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 The Obama administration has
proposed selling 600 "bunker buster" bombs and other munitions
to the United Arab Emirates, which lies across the Gulf from
Iran, to deter what it called regional threats.
Iran is widely suspected of seeking to develop nuclear
arms through a program that Tehran says is for peaceful power
generation only.
The proposed $304 million sale would include 4,900 tail
kits built by Boeing Co (BA.N) that turn unguided free-fall
bombs into guided weapons and 4,300 "general purpose" bombs,
the Defense Department said in a mandatory arms sale notice
dated Wednesday.
The deal would boost UAE's ability "to meet current and
future regional threats" and to help deter aggression, the
Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in the note
to lawmakers.
The BLU-109 "Hard Target Penetrator" bomb, or bunker
buster, is a 2,000-pound (900-kg) weapon designed to smash into
buried enemy command posts, munitions depots and other hardened
targets before using a delayed fuse to explode.
Iran's nuclear facilities are widely dispersed around the
country, some of them in fortified bunkers underground.
Boeing's Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM, is a tail
section containing technology that uses global positioning
system (GPS) data to home in on a target from up to 15 miles
away.
UAE operates Lockheed Martin Corp's (LMT.N) F-16 "Block 60"
fighter aircraft, the most advanced F-16 model flown.
Lawmakers have 30 days to accept or reject a foreign
military sale after formal notification. None has been rejected
to date after formal notification.
"The UAE government continues vital host-nation support of
U.S. forces stationed at Al Dhafra Air Base, plays an important
role in supporting U.S. regional interests, and has
proven to be a valued partner in overseas operations," the
notice to Congress said.
The top U.S. military officer said on Wednesday he did not
know whether Israel would alert the United States ahead of time
if it decided to take military action against Iran.
Army General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs
of Staff, told Reuters that sanctions and diplomatic pressure
was the right path to take on Iran, without ruling out military
action as a last resort.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)