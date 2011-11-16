* Dassault proposal described as uncompetitive
* Shared frustration over "arrogance of Dassault"
(Adds background, comments)
DUBAI Nov 16 A long-awaited French deal
for Dassault to sell at least 60 Rafale warplanes to
the United Arab Emirates appeared to hit a roadblock on
Wednesday after the Arab country's crown prince said proposed
terms were "uncompetitive and unworkable."
The deal, which had been negotiated for the better part of a
year, was thrown into doubt earlier this week when it became
clear that the UAE had asked for details on a rival aircraft,
the Typhoon built by the Eurofighter consortium.
"Thanks to President (Nicolas) Sarkozy, France could not
have done more diplomatically or politically to secure the
Rafale deal," Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed,
deputy of the country's armed forces, said in a statement,
adding that Sarkozy's "personal intervention in this process has
sustained Dassault at the forefront of our considerations."
"Regrettably Dassault seem unaware that all the diplomatic
and political will in the world cannot overcome uncompetitive
and unworkable commercial terms," he said.
A source close to the deal blamed the current impasse on the
"arrogance" of Dassault, despite French military officials
saying they were confident about securing a deal and hopes of
finalising the sale at the Dubai Air Show.
"There is a shared frustration in both the UAE and French
leaderships at the apparent arrogance of Dassault," the source
said.
"Rather than using the strength of the bilateral
relationship to close the deal out they are attempting to use it
to hold out on pricing and a deal structure that hasn't changed
in more than a year and that has been significantly bettered by
all competitors."
French air chief General Jean-Paul Palomeros had told
Reuters on Monday that the Emirates air force was "very keen
with Rafale".
France is struggling to secure a foreign buyer for the
aircraft, which is more developed than fourth generation combat
aircraft but lags behind fifth generation multi-role fighters
such as Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II.
The United Arab Emirates has pressed for the aircraft's
engines to be upgraded with extra thrust and for better radar,
industry sources have said, but Palomeros said UAE officials are
satisfied with the plane.
(Reporting by Reed Stevenson, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)