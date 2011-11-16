* Dassault proposal described as uncompetitive
* UAE spoke to Eurofighter, Boeing over fighter jets
DUBAI, Nov 16 A long-awaited French deal
for Dassault to sell at least 60 Rafale warplanes to
the United Arab Emirates hit a new snag on Wednesday when the
Arab country's crown prince said proposed terms were
"uncompetitive and unworkable."
The deal, which had been negotiated for the better part of a
year, was thrown into doubt earlier this week when it became
clear that the UAE had asked for details of a rival aircraft,
the Typhoon built by the Eurofighter consortium.
"Thanks to President (Nicolas) Sarkozy, France could not
have done more diplomatically or politically to secure the
Rafale deal," Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed,
deputy of the country's armed forces, said in a statement,
adding that Sarkozy's "personal intervention in this process has
sustained Dassault at the forefront of our considerations."
"Regrettably Dassault seem unaware that all the diplomatic
and political will in the world cannot overcome uncompetitive
and unworkable commercial terms," he said.
Officials at Dassault Aviation, which builds the
Rafale, were not immediately available for comment.
A government source close to the deal blamed the current
impasse on the "arrogance" of Dassault, despite French military
officials saying they were confident about securing a deal and
hopes of finalising the sale at the Dubai Air Show.
"There is a shared frustration in both the UAE and French
leaderships at the apparent arrogance of Dassault," the source
said.
"Rather than using the strength of the bilateral
relationship to close the deal out they are attempting to use it
to hold out on pricing and a deal structure that hasn't changed
in more than a year and that has been significantly bettered by
all competitors."
France said earlier this week it was still confident of
striking a first export deal for the Rafale and Defence Minister
Gerard Longuet said Paris remained in the final stage of talks.
French air force chief General Jean-Paul Palomeros told
Reuters the Emirates air force was "very keen with Rafale".
Yet after news of Eurofighter's pitch emerged, the deal
appeared to be blown open to greater competition, including to
Boeing's fighter jets.
The company said it had briefed UAE officials recently on
its F-15 and F-18 combat planes.
"We have not responded to a detailed set of requirements or
anything like that. We have been asked for information on both
platforms (F15 and F18)," Paul Oliver, vice president Middle
East & Africa, International business development, Defence,
Space & Security, told Reuters in an interview.
"We have provided through the US government, information on
these platforms. We have been providing information off and on
for over a year."
France is struggling to secure a foreign buyer for the
Rafale, which is more developed than fourth generation combat
aircraft but lags behind fifth generation multi-role fighters
such as Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II.
The United Arab Emirates has pressed for the aircraft's
engines to be upgraded with extra thrust and for better radar,
industry sources have said, but Palomeros said UAE officials are
satisfied with the plane.
Both the Rafale and Typhoon warplanes were used in Libya
during NATO operations that helped topple Muammar Gaddafi.
The Eurofighter is built by Britain's BAE Systems,
Finmeccanica of Italy and European aerospace group
EADS on behalf of Germany and Spain.
