* Dassault proposal described as uncompetitive
* French source says talks ongoing, UAE negotiating price
* UAE spoke to Eurofighter, Boeing over fighter jets
By Reed Stevenson and Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Nov 16 A long-awaited French deal
for Dassault to sell at least 60 Rafale fighter jets
worth an estimated $10 billion to the United Arab Emirates hit a
new snag on Wednesday when it said proposed terms were
"uncompetitive and unworkable."
The deal, which has been in the works since 2008, was thrown
into doubt earlier this week when it became clear that the
world's fourth-largest oil exporter had asked for details of a
rival aircraft, the Typhoon built by the Eurofighter consortium.
A French source close to the deal said the negotiations were
ongoing.
"There is no failure," the source said. "It is part of the
negotiating process ... the UAE is trying to include the
Eurofighter to negotiate the price."
Earlier on Wednesday, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed
bin Zayed, deputy of the country's armed forces, said in a
statement the French President's Nicolas Sarkozy's personal
intervention had kept Dassault at the forefront of
considerations and that "he could not have done more
diplomatically or politically to secure the Rafale deal."
"Regrettably Dassault seem unaware that all the diplomatic
and political will in the world cannot overcome uncompetitive
and unworkable commercial terms," he said.
Officials at Dassault Aviation, which builds the
Rafale, declined to comment. Dassault shares closed about 7
percent down on the news.
A UAE government source close to the deal blamed the current
impasse on the "arrogance" of the planemaker, despite French
military officials saying they were confident about securing a
deal and hopes of finalising the sale at the Dubai Air Show.
"There is a shared frustration in both the UAE and French
leaderships at the apparent arrogance of Dassault," the source
said.
"Rather than using the strength of the bilateral
relationship to close the deal out they are attempting to use it
to hold out on pricing and a deal structure that hasn't changed
in more than a year and that has been significantly bettered by
all competitors."
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday ahead of the UAE
statement, French Defence Minister Gerard Longuet, who had just
returned from the Dubai Air Show, said he was still confident
Paris would secure the deal.
"The Rafale is not more expensive than the Eurofighter, and
it's less expensive than American products, so I think Rafales
will be sold," he said, reaffirming talks were in the final
phase, but declining to give a date for their conclusion.
The United Arab Emirates and its Gulf neighbours share the
West's concerns that Iran is using its nuclear energy programme
to develop weapons, a charge Tehran has denied. Saudi Arabia
inked a deal for U.S. arms worth nearly $60 billion a year ago.
The UAE is also in talks to buy Lockheed Martin's Terminal
High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, an advanced missile
defence system.
COMPETITORS SMELL OPPORTUNITY
Dassault has still not found a foreign buyer for its
multi-role Rafale, billed to be one of the most effective
fighter jets in the world, but also one of the most expensive.
The aircraft has received a great deal more interest since it
was deployed in the NATO mission in Libya this year, its first
ever combat operation and negotiations are also ongoing with
Brazil and Switzerland to sell the jet.
French air force chief General Jean-Paul Palomeros told
Reuters in Dubai the Emirates air force was "very keen with
Rafale".
Yet after news of Eurofighter's pitch emerged, the deal
appeared to be blown open to greater competition, including from
Boeing's fighter jets.
The company said it had briefed UAE officials recently on
its F-15 and F-18 combat planes.
"We have not responded to a detailed set of requirements or
anything like that. We have been asked for information on both
platforms (F-15 and F-18)," Paul Oliver, its vice-president for
Middle East & Africa, International business development,
Defence, Space & Security, told Reuters in an interview.
"We have provided, through the U.S. government, information
on these platforms. We have been providing information off and
on for over a year."
Discussions between the UAE and Dassault were nearly
derailed a year ago when Boeing was first asked for technical
information on its warplanes.
The UAE has pressed for the aircraft's engines to be
upgraded with extra thrust and for better radar, industry
sources have said, but Palomeros said UAE officials are
satisfied with the plane.
The Eurofighter is built by Britain's BAE Systems,
Finmeccanica of Italy and European aerospace group
EADS on behalf of Germany and Spain.
Boeing, however, said there was increasing local interest in
its combat jets.
"There has been interest in the region. We have a couple of
other customers who have expressed interest in the F-18 (apart
from UAE)," said Boeing's Oliver. "They don't talk to me about
competitors... but it is the big news of the airshow. I believe
the UAE is looking at all their options."
