(The following report is provided by Thomson Reuters loans reporting group Basis Point)

By Foster Wong

HONG KONG, Sept 27 (Reuters Basis Point) - Consumer finance company United Asia Finance Ltd (UA Finance) has rolled out a HK$300m-equivalent three-year syndicated financing in Hong Kong, marking the second offshore yuan loan amid China's push to internationalise its currency, banking sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.

Mizuho Corporate Bank, Chinatrust Commercial Bank and Industrial Bank of Taiwan are arranging the dual-currency loan, which comprises an up to 70 percent yuan tranche and 30 percent HK$ tranche. The split between the two tranches will be fixed upon closing, based on banks' commitments.

ONE LOAN, TWO PRICE TAGS

UA Finance, a unit of Hong Kong-listed brokerage house Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd, is offering different pricing on the two tranches, the HK$ tranche coming at a premium of at least 17 percent over the yuan tranche.

The HK$ tranche offers a margin of 153 basis point over Hibor, while the Rmb tranche offers a margin of 130bp over the three-month Bank of China Hong Kong CNY Hibor, which stood at 1.82% as of Monday. All-in pricing for the three ticket levels is as follows:

For commitments of HK$100 million-equivalent or more, lead arrangers get top-level all-ins of 193 basis points for the HK$ tranche and 165 basis points for the yuan tranche

For commitments of HK$50-99 million-equivalent, arrangers get all-ins of 190 basis points for the HK$ tranche and 160 basis points for the yuan tranche

For commitments of HK$30-49 million-equivalent, senior managers get all-ins of 188 basis points for the HK$ tranche and 155 basis points for the yuan tranche

Participating banks can either come in with entirely HK$ or lend up to 70% of their commitments in yuan with the rest in HK$.

"The pricing difference is largely reflecting the liquidity situation in the Hong Kong market, where there has been a growing pool of Rmb assets while the HK$ interbank market has been tightening," said a Hong Kong-based corporate loan banker who is looking at the deal.

Riding on China's move to position Hong Kong as an offshore yuan centre, yuan deposits have been booming in the city over the past two years. Total Rmb deposits in Hong Kong surged nearly 82 percent to 572.2 billion yuan at the end of July from 314.9 billion yuan at the end of 2010, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Nonetheless, the overwhelming interest in the rapidly growing Rmb liquidity pool has been slow to reach the syndicated loan market. It is 14 months since Beijing, in July 2010, allowed banks in Hong Kong to lend in its currency. Until now, though, only one other syndicated loan facility -- the Hang Seng Bank-arranged US$50 million-equivalent 3.5-year term loan facility for China Automation Group Ltd -- has surfaced in the market.

CNH LOANS PIPELINE

Two other potential Dim Sum loans -- the HK$1bn-equivalent three-year loan for Chinese developer C C Land Holdings Ltd and the 1 billion yuan three-year loan for Hong Kong-listed pharmaceutical firm United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd -- have been in the pipeline since July but have not been launched to the syndication market.

ACTIVE BORROWER

UA Finance, which has a small loan business venture in Shenzhen, plans to use the loan proceeds for general working capital. The borrower has been active in Hong Kong's loan market over the past two years and last tapped the loan market in May when it secured a HK$930 million three-year term loan from 11 banks. That facility, which paid a top-level all-in of 150 basis points via a margin of 130 basis points over Hibor, was arranged by Mizuho and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank.

First Commercial Bank, Taishin International Bank, China Construction Bank (Asia), Chinatrust, Far Eastern International Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank, Taiwan Business Bank, Hua Nan Commercial Bank and Land Bank of Taiwan were the lenders.