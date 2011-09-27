(The following report is provided by Thomson Reuters loans
reporting group Basis Point)
* Second offshore Rmb financing
* 19 pct pricing difference between HK$ and Rmb tranches
* Mizuho, Chinatrust and IBT leading the deal
By Foster Wong
HONG KONG, Sept 27 (Reuters Basis Point) - Consumer finance
company United Asia Finance Ltd (UA Finance) has rolled out a
HK$300m-equivalent three-year syndicated financing in Hong Kong,
marking the second offshore yuan loan amid China's push to
internationalise its currency, banking sources told Thomson
Reuters Basis Point.
Mizuho Corporate Bank, Chinatrust Commercial Bank and
Industrial Bank of Taiwan are arranging the dual-currency loan,
which comprises an up to 70 percent yuan tranche and 30 percent
HK$ tranche. The split between the two tranches will be fixed
upon closing, based on banks' commitments.
ONE LOAN, TWO PRICE TAGS
UA Finance, a unit of Hong Kong-listed brokerage house Sun
Hung Kai & Co Ltd, is offering different pricing on the two
tranches, the HK$ tranche coming at a premium of at least 17
percent over the yuan tranche.
The HK$ tranche offers a margin of 153 basis point over
Hibor, while the Rmb tranche offers a margin of 130bp over the
three-month Bank of China Hong Kong CNY Hibor, which stood at
1.82% as of Monday. All-in pricing for the three ticket levels
is as follows:
For commitments of HK$100 million-equivalent or more, lead
arrangers get top-level all-ins of 193 basis points for the HK$
tranche and 165 basis points for the yuan tranche
For commitments of HK$50-99 million-equivalent, arrangers
get all-ins of 190 basis points for the HK$ tranche and 160
basis points for the yuan tranche
For commitments of HK$30-49 million-equivalent, senior
managers get all-ins of 188 basis points for the HK$ tranche and
155 basis points for the yuan tranche
Participating banks can either come in with entirely HK$ or
lend up to 70% of their commitments in yuan with the rest in
HK$.
"The pricing difference is largely reflecting the liquidity
situation in the Hong Kong market, where there has been a
growing pool of Rmb assets while the HK$ interbank market has
been tightening," said a Hong Kong-based corporate loan banker
who is looking at the deal.
Riding on China's move to position Hong Kong as an offshore
yuan centre, yuan deposits have been booming in the city over
the past two years. Total Rmb deposits in Hong Kong surged
nearly 82 percent to 572.2 billion yuan at the end of July from
314.9 billion yuan at the end of 2010, according to the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority.
Nonetheless, the overwhelming interest in the rapidly
growing Rmb liquidity pool has been slow to reach the syndicated
loan market. It is 14 months since Beijing, in July 2010,
allowed banks in Hong Kong to lend in its currency. Until now,
though, only one other syndicated loan facility -- the Hang Seng
Bank-arranged US$50 million-equivalent 3.5-year term loan
facility for China Automation Group Ltd -- has surfaced in the
market.
CNH LOANS PIPELINE
Two other potential Dim Sum loans -- the HK$1bn-equivalent
three-year loan for Chinese developer C C Land Holdings Ltd and
the 1 billion yuan three-year loan for Hong Kong-listed
pharmaceutical firm United Laboratories International Holdings
Ltd -- have been in the pipeline since July but have not been
launched to the syndication market.
ACTIVE BORROWER
UA Finance, which has a small loan business venture in
Shenzhen, plans to use the loan proceeds for general working
capital. The borrower has been active in Hong Kong's loan market
over the past two years and last tapped the loan market in May
when it secured a HK$930 million three-year term loan from 11
banks. That facility, which paid a top-level all-in of 150 basis
points via a margin of 130 basis points over Hibor, was arranged
by Mizuho and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank.
First Commercial Bank, Taishin International Bank, China
Construction Bank (Asia), Chinatrust, Far Eastern International
Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank, Taiwan Business Bank,
Hua Nan Commercial Bank and Land Bank of Taiwan were the
lenders.