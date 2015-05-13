May 13 United Continental Holdings Inc on Wednesday announced plans to lease up to 25 used aircraft from AerCap Holdings NV to reduce its dependence on smaller, 50-seat jets.

The Chicago-based airline said it expects delivery of 11 used Airbus Group NV A319 aircraft over the next two years, with the right to add up to 14 more A319s over the next five years subject to certain conditions. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)