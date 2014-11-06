BRIEF-Cintas Corp announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of G&K Services
* Cintas corporation announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of g&k services, inc.
Nov 5 Chicago-based United Airlines is in talks with Embraer SA and Bombardier Inc to buy new narrow-body planes, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The discussions involve the largest models in Embraer's updated E-Jets family and Bombardier's smallest CSeries, according to Bloomberg.
United is not giving details regarding its fleet strategy, which includes assessing new and used planes, Bloomberg reported citing a spokeswoman for parent United Continental Holdings Inc .
The company is talking to all the manufacturers, Bloomberg reported citing Megan McCarthy, a spokeswoman for United Continental Holdings.
United Airlines, Embraer and Bombardier could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bangalore)
* Cintas corporation announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of g&k services, inc.
WARSAW, March 17 Poland's KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, said on Friday it had put on hold the second phase of expansion of its Sierra Gorda project in Chile.
* About $13.0 million of bank debt will be repaid in connection with sale and company will record a book loss of about $4.0 million in Q1 2017