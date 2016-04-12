April 11 United Continental Holdings Inc
will likely comply with two hedge funds' request and add
additional directors to its board, including an independent
chairman, CNBC reported on Monday.
An agreement with the funds, PAR Capital Management Inc and
Altimeter Capital Management LP, may come within the next week,
CNBC reported, citing unidentifed sources. (cnb.cx/1Q3G2uw)
The funds, which together own about 7 percent of the U.S.
airline, launched a fight for control in March, proposing a
slate of directors led by industry legend Gordon Bethune to
shake up the board of the poorly performing airline.
United tried to placate shareholders by expanding its board
by three new directors in March. The new appointments included
James Whitehurst, former chief operating officer of Delta Air
Lines Inc and Robert Milton, former chief executive
officer of Air Canada.
United, Altimeter, and PAR could not immediately be reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)