NEW YORK, March 8 The head of United Continental
Holdings Inc said on Tuesday that two investment funds
were trying to wrest control of the company, and urged employees
to stay focused on running airline, according to an internal
memo seen by Reuters.
Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz said employees should
avoid being distracted by the board changes sought by PAR
Capital Management Inc and Altimeter Capital Management LP,
which own a combined 7.1 percent in United, the second-largest
United States airline by capacity.
The funds said on Tuesday they were disappointed with
United's "poor performance and bad decisions over the last
several years." They nominated a slate of six directors for the
board, led by Gordon Bethune, former CEO of Continental
Airlines, which merged with United in 2010.
