April 20 United Continental Holdings Inc does not plan to order a second aircraft type in the next three years on top of Boeing Co 737s it will acquire to replace its 50-seat regional jets, acting Chief Financial Officer Gerry Laderman said on a media call on Wednesday.

The remarks deflated hopes for a near-term sale harbored by rival planemakers Bombardier Inc, Embraer SA and Airbus Group SE. United placed orders for 65 Boeing 737-700 jets earlier this year, beating out Bombardier, which sought a headline-grabbing win for its fledgling CSeries aircraft. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)