By Jeffrey Dastin
Nov 5 United Continental Holdings Inc
Chief Executive Oscar Munoz will return to work in the first
quarter of 2016, he said Thursday, three weeks after suffering a
heart attack.
The news ends uncertainty about who will run United, the
second-largest U.S. airline by capacity. The company earlier
appointed General Counsel Brett Hart as acting CEO and said its
board had been preparing for "all potential outcomes" resulting
from Munoz's hospitalization on Oct. 15.
"I am on the road to recovery," Munoz said in a statement.
"My time away will be a little longer than I would like, but
based upon discussion with my doctors I will be back in the
first quarter."
Shares were unchanged in after-market trading following the
news.
Munoz took over as CEO in September with aims to rebuild
morale after years of strained labor relations. He spent his
first month on the job criss-crossing the United States to hear
from employees and travelers how to improve the airline.
His predecessor Jeff Smisek resigned because of probes into
United's relationship with the Port Authority of New York and
New Jersey, which focused on whether the company added flights
to Columbia, South Carolina to curry favor with then-Port
Authority Chairman David Samson, who had a home there.
Hart has promised to continue Munoz's agenda. However, S&P
Capital IQ cut its rating on the company's stock to "Buy" from
"Strong Buy" because it believed Hart had limited experience in
finance, operations or customer service.
Under Hart, the company has put forward a tentative deal for
maintenance workers, paving the way for the first contract
covering technicians from both United and Continental since the
airlines merged in 2010.
Last week United said it would not outsource more jobs in
baggage handling or customer service at least until 2017,
following a round of airport outsourcing this year.
"It's definitely not too late" for Munoz to make change,
Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel said.
Still, Munoz will face a host of challenges upon his return.
Chicago-based United had the worst customer satisfaction of
any North American airline, with the exception of low-cost
carrier Frontier, according to J.D. Power's 2015 ranking. That's
in part thanks to a higher rate of late arrivals than peers.
Smisek's team started addressing this by scheduling more
planes to fly back and forth from hubs rather than circulating
through multiple cities, so that winter storms would not have a
ripple effect.
