Jan 6 United Continental Holdings Inc
said in a news release that Chief Executive Oscar Munoz
underwent a heart transplant on Wednesday and may return to the
helm of the second-largest U.S. airline later than expected.
United's top officer has been on medical leave since October
when he suffered a heart attack, with a planned return in the
first quarter. However, United said on Wednesday Munoz now will
come back to the company at the end of the first quarter or the
beginning of the second quarter. It added that the heart
transplant "was considered the preferred treatment and was not
the result of a setback in his recovery."
United's general counsel has acted as interim chief
executive officer in Munoz's absence.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)