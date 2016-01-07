(Adds price target cut, heart transplant statistics)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Jan 6 United Continental Holdings Inc
said Chief Executive Oscar Munoz underwent a heart transplant on
Wednesday, but it expects him to return to the helm of the
second-largest U.S. airline by the spring.
The transplant was the preferred method of treatment and not
a setback for Munoz, United said in a statement. Munoz, 57, has
been on medical leave since suffering a heart attack in October,
and Brett Hart, the company's general counsel, has run the
airline in the interim.
The company, which has sought to assuage concerns that
shake-ups had left an inexperienced team running its business,
said it expects Munoz to come back by the end of the first
quarter or beginning of the second quarter.
That suggests a potential delay from the early 2016 return
that United had previously forecast.
"I'm sure investors are more worried than they were this
morning," said Adam Hackel, an analyst at Sterne Agee CRT, which
cut its target for United's share price to $70 from $78 after
the news.
United said it will provide more information in the next 24
hours. The carrier's shares were unchanged at $55.20 in
after-market trading.
About 88 percent of people who have a heart transplant
survive the first year following surgery, with the rate dropping
to 75 percent after five years and 56 percent after 10 years,
according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
Patients often remain in the hospital recovering for one to
two weeks after the transplant, the institute said. Less than 30
percent of patients return to their jobs even though most are
able to resume normal activity levels, it said.
Munoz became CEO in September after the airline's chief of
five years, Jeff Smisek, resigned following a probe into the
company's relationship with the Port Authority of New York and
New Jersey.
The airline has pursued Munoz's agenda of rebuilding
workers' morale and raising customer satisfaction - lowest among
rivals in J.D. Power's 2015 ranking - by striking tentative
contract deals and improving on-time performance in his absence.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Tom Brown
and Edwina Gibbs)