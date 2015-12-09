Dec 9 United Airlines on Wednesday said it will
cancel flight service between Washington and Dubai starting in
late January, meaning no U.S. passenger carrier will fly direct
to the Gulf states.
The move comes after the U.S. government awarded a
government contract for travel on the route in 2016 to rival
JetBlue Airways Corp and its codeshare partner Emirates
, which will operate the Washington-Dubai flights,
parent United Continental Holdings Inc said in an
Internet posting.
Dubai-based Emirates will carry an estimated 15,000 U.S.
government employees, United said, adding, "We formally
protested this decision but were ultimately unsuccessful."
United, along with Delta Air Lines Inc and American
Airlines Group Inc, have accused Emirates and two other
Middle Eastern carriers of receiving subsidies from their
governments that let them buy more aircraft and drive down
ticket prices. The Gulf airlines have denied the allegations.
Delta has planned to end all flights between Atlanta and
Dubai starting in February 2016. It cited what it claims is
"overcapacity" on routes to the region following the expansion
of Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways, which now serve a
dozen U.S. cities with around 200 flights per week.
The Obama administration is considering whether to start
talks with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to address the
subsidy allegations, per the U.S. airlines' requests.
United said its customers will still be able to book travel
to the region via its partners Deutsche Lufthansa AG
and Air Canada.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)