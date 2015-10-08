Mosaic reports production outage at Esterhazy K2 mine
March 31 Mosaic Co said on Friday an outage at its Esterhazy K2 potash mine in Saskatchewan will likely reduce production by 200,000-300,000 tonnes.
Oct 8 United Continental Holdings Inc on Thursday said it expects a higher pre-tax profit margin for the just-ended third quarter than it had previously forecast.
The Chicago-based airline said its pre-tax margin will be between 16 percent and 17 percent, compared with a prior forecast of between 13.5 percent and 15.5 percent. It also narrowed its outlook for a decline in passenger unit revenue, now seeing a decline between 5.5 percent and 6 percent, compared with prior guidance of a drop between 5 percent and 7 percent. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)
March 31 Mosaic Co said on Friday an outage at its Esterhazy K2 potash mine in Saskatchewan will likely reduce production by 200,000-300,000 tonnes.
* NF Energy Saving Corporation announces 2016 annual financial results