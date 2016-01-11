Jan 11 United Airlines said Monday that its passenger unit revenue may have fallen more than expected in the just ended fourth quarter, after the November attacks in Paris shook traveler demand and lower oil prices hurt sales to the Houston-hub carrier's energy clients.

Passenger unit revenue, which compares ticket sales to flight capacity, fell between 5.75 percent and 6.25 percent in the quarter from a year ago, United Continental Holdings Inc said in a regulatory filing.

That compares to an earlier forecast for a drop of between 4 percent and 6 percent for the fourth quarter.

