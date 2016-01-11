(Adds margin details, Houston statistic, background)
Jan 11 United Airlines said on Monday that its
passenger unit revenue may have fallen more than expected in the
just ended fourth quarter, after the November attacks in Paris
shook traveler demand and sharply lower oil prices hurt sales to
the Houston hub carrier's energy clients.
Passenger unit revenue, which compares ticket sales to
flight capacity, fell between 5.75 percent and 6.25 percent in
the fourth quarter from a year ago, United Continental Holdings
Inc said in a regulatory filing.
That compares to an earlier forecast for a drop between 4
percent and 6 percent for the October-December quarter.
The forecast may suggest continued turbulence for U.S.
airlines, which suffered from steep unit revenue declines in
2015. An industry-wide fare hike last week by $6 round-trip may
nonetheless boost revenue in the current quarter.
For months, a strong dollar has hurt foreigners' demand for
U.S. travel and lowered the value of foreign sales in dollar
terms.
A decline in fuel prices has also allowed large U.S.
carriers to chop fares in line with budget airlines, such as
Spirit Airlines Inc, that have lower operating costs,
ramping up domestic competition.
United, the second-largest U.S. airline, has taken a bigger
sales hit than peers from last quarter's nearly 20-percent
decline in U.S. crude prices.
The carrier has accounted for more than 80 percent of
flights at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston,
according to aviation data and analytics company OAG.
The airline said its pre-tax profit margin for the fourth
quarter will be between 9.75 percent and 10.75 percent, within
the range of its prior guidance of a 9.5 percent to 11.5 percent
margin.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by G Crosse)