By Jeffrey Dastin
| April 23
April 23 United Airlines said Thursday that it
has swapped 10 orders of Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners for 10
larger 777-300ER jets, marking a victory for the plane
manufacturer as it seeks to sell out the 777 planes before their
production ends.
The news follows months of speculation that Chicago-based
United Continental Holdings Inc would make the swap,
which allows it to move aircraft on to different routes to
better fit customer demand. The carrier also
said Thursday that it plans to retire 130 of its more than 200
50-seat planes by the end of 2015 as part of its fleet
reorganization.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)