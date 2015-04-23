(Adds Boeing comment, details of United's fleet plans)
By Jeffrey Dastin
April 23 United Airlines said Thursday that it
has swapped 10 orders of Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners for 10
larger 777-300ER jets, marking a victory for the plane
manufacturer as it seeks to sell out the 777 planes before their
production ends.
The news follows months of speculation that Chicago-based
United Continental Holdings Inc would make the swap,
which allows it to move aircraft on to different routes to
better fit customer demand.
The carrier also said it is in final negotiations on the
lease of 10 to 20 used narrow-body aircraft for delivery over
the next few years. It said it plans to retire 130 of its more
than 200 50-seat planes by the end of 2015 as part of its fleet
reorganization.
For Boeing, the deal signals steady demand for its wide-body
777 aircraft before it switches to production of the new 777X
model later this decade. Boeing said Wednesday that its 777
production line is sold out for 2016 and half sold out in 2017,
with sales extending into 2018.
The additions from United were part of the 25 firm orders
and commitments for 777s that Boeing has won this year, just
short of half of its target, spokesman Doug Alder confirmed in
an email.
"We always work with our customers on their evolving fleet
needs and we're pleased United chose the 777-300ER," he said.
Analysts have expressed concern that Boeing might have to
cut prices to shore up any 777 production gap.
United said it will accept delivery of the 777-300ER
aircraft beginning in 2016, adding that the aircraft "will
provide attractive upgauge and range opportunities to the
company at competitive economics".
United added it intends to extend the life of all 21 of its
Boeing 767-300ER aircraft and switch some of its Boeing 757-200
aircraft from transatlantic to U.S. and Latin American routes.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama; and Peter Galloway)